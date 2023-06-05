Home » Archbishop Gallagher arrives in Mongolia under the framework of bilateral relations – Vatican News
World

Archbishop Gallagher arrives in Mongolia under the framework of bilateral relations – Vatican News

by admin
Archbishop Gallagher arrives in Mongolia under the framework of bilateral relations – Vatican News

Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Vatican State Council for Relations with States and International Organizations, was in Mongolia from June 4th to 6th. His itinerary included presiding at Mass and holding meetings with Mongolian leaders.

(Vatican News Network) After the announcement in the Holy See Press Room that Pope Francis will visit Mongolia from August 31 to September 4, Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See State Council arrived in the Asian country. This mission, which has been in the works for some time and falls within the framework of the work of the Holy See on bilateral relations, will end on 6 June.

During the three-day trip, Archbishop Gallagher concelebrated on the day of his arrival at the Cathedral of St. Mass, followed by a meeting with the missionary orders in the area. On the 5th, the Archbishop met with the leaders of the Mongolian authorities, first with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bat Tszeg, and then with the Prime Minister Oyun Erden.

On the 6th, Archbishop Gallagher will hold talks with Mongolian President Khurelsukh. His last activity in the Mongolian Republic was a visit to the Genghis Khan Museum. It is a modern building, completed and opened to the public only last year, which houses more than 12,000 historical artifacts, providing a wealth of documentation on Genghis Khan and the subsequent empire.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Britney Spears after the end of 13 years under guardianship: "The best day of my life"

You may also like

the video with the military doing «shhhh»- Corriere...

The EU Court again rejects the Polish justice...

The development of the situation in Russia and...

The biggest political sex scandal in UK history

How are Fiat cars doing? Quality, reliability and...

“Stock up on food and fill up the...

Zlatan Ibrahimović on Marko Materac | Sport

Apple Vision Pro official at WWDC 2023: its...

“My son is on the right track, he’s...

The Callisto Protocol on offer at 35.99 Euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy