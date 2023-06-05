Archbishop Gallagher arrives in Mongolia under the framework of bilateral relations – Vatican News

Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Vatican State Council for Relations with States and International Organizations, was in Mongolia from June 4th to 6th. His itinerary included presiding at Mass and holding meetings with Mongolian leaders.

(Vatican News Network) After the announcement in the Holy See Press Room that Pope Francis will visit Mongolia from August 31 to September 4, Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See State Council arrived in the Asian country. This mission, which has been in the works for some time and falls within the framework of the work of the Holy See on bilateral relations, will end on 6 June.

During the three-day trip, Archbishop Gallagher concelebrated on the day of his arrival at the Cathedral of St. Mass, followed by a meeting with the missionary orders in the area. On the 5th, the Archbishop met with the leaders of the Mongolian authorities, first with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bat Tszeg, and then with the Prime Minister Oyun Erden.

On the 6th, Archbishop Gallagher will hold talks with Mongolian President Khurelsukh. His last activity in the Mongolian Republic was a visit to the Genghis Khan Museum. It is a modern building, completed and opened to the public only last year, which houses more than 12,000 historical artifacts, providing a wealth of documentation on Genghis Khan and the subsequent empire.

