Aircraft MH122, which took off from Sydney and was bound for Kuala Lumpur, backtracked to Australia

(LaPresse) An airliner departed from Australia and bound for Malaysia returned to Sydney due to an emergency. Television station Nine News reported that a man threatened flight attendants and those on board. The video, recorded by a traveler and posted on Twitter, shows a gentleman saying to another passenger: “My name is Mohammed, a slave of Allah. My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah. Are you a slave of Allah? You are? Say it, say it. Are you a slave of Allah? Listen to me”. Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 took off from the Australian metropolis airport at 13:40 to face an eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur. He then reversed and landed on the Sydney runway at 3.47pm. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

August 14, 2023 – Updated August 14, 2023, 12:48 am

