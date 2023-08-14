Home » “Are you a slave of Allah? Say it»- TV Courier
World

“Are you a slave of Allah? Say it»- TV Courier

by admin
“Are you a slave of Allah? Say it»- TV Courier

Aircraft MH122, which took off from Sydney and was bound for Kuala Lumpur, backtracked to Australia

(LaPresse) An airliner departed from Australia and bound for Malaysia returned to Sydney due to an emergency. Television station Nine News reported that a man threatened flight attendants and those on board. The video, recorded by a traveler and posted on Twitter, shows a gentleman saying to another passenger: “My name is Mohammed, a slave of Allah. My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah. Are you a slave of Allah? You are? Say it, say it. Are you a slave of Allah? Listen to me”. Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 took off from the Australian metropolis airport at 13:40 to face an eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur. He then reversed and landed on the Sydney runway at 3.47pm. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

August 14, 2023 – Updated August 14, 2023, 12:48 am

© breaking latest news

See also  The strong wind still hits Palermo, a tree fell in via Serradifalco

You may also like

At least 9 people have died in the...

With the tax delegation, more than 1 million...

Coup in Niger, so the people have regained...

Hawaii fires, 96 dead on the island of...

United Kingdom, criticism of Tony Blair’s institute: “He...

Abdulmalik Aldžaber signed for Željezničar | Sport

Megan Markle in a coat with a tattoo...

Ministry of National Defense Calls on Japan to...

First training session in Torretta for Palermo, Mirri...

They do not communicate names of customers, reported...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy