Removes the punitive tariff for renewable energy pioneers

This is easy to explain, because in those regions the distribution network operators, of which there are around 900 in Germany, also have to invest more in the expansion of lines. They are allowed to pass on these investments to the network charges, which in turn are part of the price that consumers pay. As a result, those who have to put up with wind turbines in their backyard also have to pay a higher price for electricity.

They are the fools. Many thanks too. And so the fees are high in northern German states, in Schleswig-Holstein or in Lower Saxony, in Brandenburg, which is one of the pioneers in the expansion of wind power in Germany, but even in parts of Bavaria. No, it’s not fair, it’s even dangerous for the acceptance of the energy transition.

