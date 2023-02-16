Argentina detects H5N1 bird flu case, government declares national health emergency

CCTV news client reported that on February 15 local time, Juan José Bashilo, Secretary of State for Agriculture of Argentina, announced that wild birds infected with H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza were recently found in Jujuy Province in the north of the country. In the same way, the Argentine government decided to initiate a nationwide health emergency, and instructed the Argentine National Food Quality and Safety Service and relevant departments to conduct investigations in various places to make research and judgments on possible outbreaks, so as to formulate preventive and response measures as soon as possible.

According to the investigation report released by the Argentine State Secretariat of Agriculture, the avian influenza cases discovered this time belong to migratory birds in the wild environment, and no reports of artificially reared poultry or human infection have been received. The report pointed out that recently, at least eight countries in Latin America have reported wild birds carrying H5N1 avian influenza virus. The Arab side pays close attention to this and will cooperate with relevant countries to make preparations for epidemic prevention.