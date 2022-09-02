The crowd returns to besiege the house nestled in the rich Recoleta neighborhood in Buenos Aires. The risk has not yet disappeared, the Peronist base wants to defend its leader who has been targeted for the umpteenth time by the judiciary. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner69 years old, in the breach for half a century, several times a senator, former president of Argentina, theEvita of the new century, he faces 12 years in prison for corruption.