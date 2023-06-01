Argentina, stewardess launches fake bomb threat on an airplane to take revenge on the steward who left her: arrested

The Argentine police have arrested a stewardess of the Aerolineas Argentinas company, accusing her of being responsible for an audio sent falsely threatening the presence of bombs on a plane leaving for Miami from Ezeiza international airport.

To get into trouble is Daniela Carbone, 47, of which 25 spent in the company, who would have used the cell phone of her 21-year-old daughter to send the message, with her altered voice, to take revenge for having been left by an ex-boyfriend steward who was on board the aircraft. The woman would have said in a voice whatsapp sent to the pilot of flight AR1304 departing with 270 passengers and 12 crew members and other Aerolineas employees: «Tell the captain that we have planted three bombs in the flight. He’ll stop messing around with politics and watch the plane because otherwise it’ll fly to pieces.’ The communication triggered contingency plans per bomb threat protocol, forcing passengers to go ashore.

At that point the search of the plane would have started, careful searches which however led to nothing: no suspicious bomb was found, while the hypothesis emerged that the stewardess had decided to use this ploy to prevent the her ex boyfriend flew to Miami where he allegedly started a new love story.

A prosecutor has been tasked with preparing a trial against the hostess who could lose her job and has been accused for the moment of “intimidation, interruption of public services and aggravated coercion”.