Serie A referees, the designations for the 38th matchday

They will be Paolo Valeri from Rome and Fabio Maresca of Naples to direct respectively Milan-Verona e Rome-Spezia, matches on the last day of Serie A that will decide the final relegation to Serie B. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday 4 June at 21, as are the matches that will decide placements in the Europa League and Conference League. Atalanta-Monza will be played at the same time, which will be refereed by Beautiful of Brindisi and Udinese-Juventus, entrusted to Guide of Torre Annunziata. Napoli-Sampdoria, which at 18.30 at the San Paolo will host the party for the Scudetto, will be directed by Feliciani of Teramo.
The designations of the 38th day
Sassuolo-Fiorentina (Friday 2 June, 8.30pm)
- Referee: Marchetti
- Assistant: Affatato-Moro
- Official IV: Prontera
- VAR: Duties
- AVAR Ayoldi
Turin-Inter (Saturday 3 June, 6.30pm)
- Referee: Fabbri of Ravenna
- Assistants: Galetto-Ceccon
- Official IV: Minelli
- WHERE: Chiffi
- AVAR: Duties
Cremonese-Salernitana (Saturday 3 June, 9.00 pm)
- Referee: Perenzoni
- Assistants: Mastrodonato-Cipriani
- IV officer: Gariglio
- WHERE: Abbattista
- AVAR: Furnace
Empoli-Lazio (Saturday 3 June, 9.00 pm)
- Referee: Massimo from Termoli
- Assistants: Valeriani-Scarpa
- IV officer: Miele G.
- VAR: She was giving birth
- AVAR: Dionysis
Naples-Sampdoria (Sunday 4 June, 6.30pm)
- Referee: Feliciani
- Assistants: Liberti-Palermo
- IV officer: Maggioni
- YES: Marine
- AVAR: Rapuano
Atalanta-Monza (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)
- Referee: Di Bello
- Assistants: Pagliardini-Rossi L.
- 4th officer: Serra
- VAR: Banti
- AVAR: Dionysis
Lecce-Bologna (Sunday 4 June, 9pm)
- Referee: Piccinini
- Assistants: Capaldo-Yoshikawa
- Official IV: Paterna
- VAR: Di Martino
- AVAR: Ghersini
Milan-Verona (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)
- Referee: Valerie
- Assistants: Giallatini-Preti
- 4th officer: Volpi
- WHERE: Mariani
- AVAR: Muto
Rome-Spezia (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)
- Referee: Maresca
- Assistants: Carbone-Baccini
- 4th officer: Camplone
- YES: Mazzoleni
- AVAR: Long S.
Udinese-Juventus (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)
- Referee: Guide
- Assistants: Imperiale-Tolfo
- IV officer: Pezzuto
- VAR: Abyss
- AVAR: Paganessi