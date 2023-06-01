Home » Serie A referees, the designations for the 38th matchday
Sports

Serie A referees, the designations for the 38th matchday

by admin
Serie A referees, the designations for the 38th matchday

They will be Paolo Valeri from Rome and Fabio Maresca of Naples to direct respectively Milan-Verona e Rome-Spezia, matches on the last day of Serie A that will decide the final relegation to Serie B. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday 4 June at 21, as are the matches that will decide placements in the Europa League and Conference League. Atalanta-Monza will be played at the same time, which will be refereed by Beautiful of Brindisi and Udinese-Juventus, entrusted to Guide of Torre Annunziata. Napoli-Sampdoria, which at 18.30 at the San Paolo will host the party for the Scudetto, will be directed by Feliciani of Teramo.

The designations of the 38th day

Sassuolo-Fiorentina (Friday 2 June, 8.30pm)

  • Referee: Marchetti
  • Assistant: Affatato-Moro
  • Official IV: Prontera
  • VAR: Duties
  • AVAR Ayoldi

Turin-Inter (Saturday 3 June, 6.30pm)

  • Referee: Fabbri of Ravenna
  • Assistants: Galetto-Ceccon
  • Official IV: Minelli
  • WHERE: Chiffi
  • AVAR: Duties

Cremonese-Salernitana (Saturday 3 June, 9.00 pm)

  • Referee: Perenzoni
  • Assistants: Mastrodonato-Cipriani
  • IV officer: Gariglio
  • WHERE: Abbattista
  • AVAR: Furnace

Empoli-Lazio (Saturday 3 June, 9.00 pm)

  • Referee: Massimo from Termoli
  • Assistants: Valeriani-Scarpa
  • IV officer: Miele G.
  • VAR: She was giving birth
  • AVAR: Dionysis

Naples-Sampdoria (Sunday 4 June, 6.30pm)

  • Referee: Feliciani
  • Assistants: Liberti-Palermo
  • IV officer: Maggioni
  • YES: Marine
  • AVAR: Rapuano

Atalanta-Monza (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)

  • Referee: Di Bello
  • Assistants: Pagliardini-Rossi L.
  • 4th officer: Serra
  • VAR: Banti
  • AVAR: Dionysis

Lecce-Bologna (Sunday 4 June, 9pm)

  • Referee: Piccinini
  • Assistants: Capaldo-Yoshikawa
  • Official IV: Paterna
  • VAR: Di Martino
  • AVAR: Ghersini

Milan-Verona (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)

  • Referee: Valerie
  • Assistants: Giallatini-Preti
  • 4th officer: Volpi
  • WHERE: Mariani
  • AVAR: Muto

Rome-Spezia (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)

  • Referee: Maresca
  • Assistants: Carbone-Baccini
  • 4th officer: Camplone
  • YES: Mazzoleni
  • AVAR: Long S.
See also  Climate crisis, canceled the F1 Grand Prix at Imola. "It will be recovered in 2026"

Udinese-Juventus (Sunday 4 June, 9 pm)

  • Referee: Guide
  • Assistants: Imperiale-Tolfo
  • IV officer: Pezzuto
  • VAR: Abyss
  • AVAR: Paganessi

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence Football Lottery Prediction

TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková will try to surprise Rybakinová...

Anxiety, stress, mood swings, Maria Rescigno: «I’ll explain...

ÿ׾ܿһԪ ɽ԰ӪӭŨΧ–

NBA, Monty Williams is the new head coach...

ÖVV men start with victory in Silver League

U.20 World Cup: 2-1 in England, Italy in...

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic stands by Kosovo...

ready for Turin and Manchester City – breaking...

The government leads the school to participate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy