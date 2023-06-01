Serie A referees, the designations for the 38th matchday

They will be Paolo Valeri from Rome and Fabio Maresca of Naples to direct respectively Milan-Verona e Rome-Spezia, matches on the last day of Serie A that will decide the final relegation to Serie B. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday 4 June at 21, as are the matches that will decide placements in the Europa League and Conference League. Atalanta-Monza will be played at the same time, which will be refereed by Beautiful of Brindisi and Udinese-Juventus, entrusted to Guide of Torre Annunziata. Napoli-Sampdoria, which at 18.30 at the San Paolo will host the party for the Scudetto, will be directed by Feliciani of Teramo.