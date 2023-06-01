Colombian Navy destroys ten coca laboratories in Nariño

During an operation in the different rivers of the department of Nariño, the National Army located 10 laboratories belonging to the FARC dissidents, which were destroyed by the uniformed members of the Military Force.

“Guided by military intelligence information, units of the Marine Infantry Brigade No.4 reached the rural areas of the municipalities of Tumaco, Mosquera, Olaya Herrera and Santa Bárbara de Iscuandé – Nariño, locating eight pasta processing infrastructures coca base and two infrastructures for the processing of cocaine hydrochloride”, they pointed out from the institution.

Inside the laboratories, 105 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride, 5,500 kilograms of solid inputs for the production of base paste were found, including dried coca leaves and 8,500 gallons of liquid coca base, ACPM, gasoline, acetone, thinner and ammonia. .

The National Navy indicated that in these places they found communications equipment, food, kitchen utensils and two craft boats used to move the elements of coca production.

“This material would belong to the Residual Organized Armed Groups, Segunda Marquetalia and Western Coordinating Command,” they said from the institution.

The destruction of everything that was in the coca processing laboratories of the dissidents was coordinated with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Also, in the last hours of May 30, the National Navy indicated that in La Guajira the seizure of more than a thousand kilograms of narcotics was achieved, avoiding the entry of almost 40 million dollars to drug trafficking organizations and the commercialization of 3 million dose.

Destruction of a coca laboratory in the Colombian Pacific

The National Army and the Colombian Navy carried out two joint operations in which they destroyed two laboratories for the processing of coca paste in the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca.

The first of the operations was carried out in the Juanico sector, in the municipality of Guapi, Cauca, where troops from the Fluvial Marine Infantry Battalion No. 42 of the Colombian Navy and the Infantry Battalion No. 56 of the National Army , they located an artisan wooden structure, used by illegal groups for the elaboration and processing of coca base paste. In this place, 510 gallons of processed gasoline and 100 kilograms of cement were found.

In the second case, members of the 21st Marine Infantry Battalion of the Colombian Navy found in the San Joaquín sector, rural area of ​​Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca, a plastic and wood structure with 315 gallons of liquid supplies and 60 kilograms of solid inputs and other elements for the processing of coca base paste.

The structures, with 825 gallons of liquid inputs and 160 kilograms of solid inputs, were destroyed in accordance with the protocols established by the control agencies.

Thanks to these operations, the Military Forces affected the economy of the drug trafficking organizations that commit crimes in the Colombian Pacific and that benefit financially from illicit drug trafficking, since coca base paste is the main input for the crystallization of cocaine hydrochloride.

From the Navy it was confirmed that more joint operations will be carried out to counteract the criminal activities and the economy of groups outside the law, ratifying the commitment to the security and well-being of citizens in the Colombian Pacific. with Infobae

