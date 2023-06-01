A woman journalist’s question about the wrestlers’ protest, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi was shocked and ran away.

A female journalist’s question regarding the wrestlers’ protest

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi Hawass-e-Bakhta, ran away and stood up, the video went viral

United World Wrestling released a statement on the wrestlers’ protest

The problem of protest of Olympian wrestlers in the country is getting serious day by day.May 28 Delhi Police action against him, his arrest by force, at Jantar Mantar 35 Various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including the Riots and Unlawful Assemblies Act, as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, were issued against the champions and other organizers by the police to end their days-long protest.

Desperate and heartbroken by these events, the wrestlers announced yesterday that they will throw all their medals in the Gangamen river. For this purpose, they reached Haridwar yesterday evening. After receiving it, he sent them back to Haryana to wait for five days before taking a decision in this regard.

These wrestlers are demanding the immediate arrest of the head of Wrestling Federation of India and Member of Parliament of Bharatiya Janata Party Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 35 They have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for days, after the intervention and direction of the Supreme Court, the police on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual offenses and protection of children. POCSO# A case has been registered under the Act, but his arrest has not taken place.

While in the background of the inauguration of the new parliament, the videos and pictures of the players being dragged on the streets went viral on social media at that time, which was strongly condemned by the opposition parties and a large number of social media users.

A video of Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has gone viral on social media after the wrestlers protested and threw their medals in the river Ganga yesterday evening. This video and various comments on it are trending regularly on Twitter.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi is seen walking briskly and then running in the video, shot by a female journalist of I News Channel, when asked by the female journalist to comment on the case of protesting wrestlers who had to shed their medals on Tuesday. Went to Haridwar.

This One minute 24 seconds It can be seen in the video that a lone female journalist wanted to know their response to the protest of these wrestlers and the announcement of throwing the medals in the river Ganga, but avoiding these questions, the first Union Minister walks fast. While the questions are being repeated, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi starts to run away with her security personnel and others also seen running away.b.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi ran at the same speed saying “Legal process is going on” and sat in her car. It is said that this incident happened in Delhi.

The video of this incident has been tweeted from the verified handle of the Indian National Congress and it has been written that “In the case of women wrestlers, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi gave a sharp answer, you are alone.”

After this video went viral, there is a strong reaction from social media users and the Union Minister is being targeted by creating many memes. There, the courage and courage of this female journalist is also being appreciated that Godi Media. In this period, there are only a few conscientious journalists who carry the fourth pillar of democracy like a cross on their shoulders!!

Before this incident, Union Minister Meenakshi tweeted some pictures and wrote that “Siva’s 9 On the occasion of completion of the year, a toilet complex and water cooler at Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, New Delhi was dedicated to the public.”

On the other hand, the international wrestling body, United World Wrestling UWW# “has issued a statement yesterday on Tuesday on the ongoing protest of Indian wrestlers. On the allegations, protests and police action against the wrestlers, United World Wrestling has said in its statement that it strongly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. Now expresses its disappointment at the lack of results of the investigation and United World Wrestling urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.

Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to throw their medals in the Ganga River, hunger strike at India Gate, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik announced

