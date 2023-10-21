Argentines Set to Elect New President in First Round of Elections on October 22: A Look at the Candidates and Their Proposals

Argentines Prepare to Elect New President in Upcoming Election

Argentines are gearing up to head to the polls on October 22nd to elect a new president in the first round of voting. There are five candidates in the running, each with their own unique proposals and platforms. If any candidate secures 45% of the votes or 40% with a ten-point lead over the second candidate, they will be declared the president. Otherwise, a second round of voting will take place on November 19th.

The top candidate leading in the polls is Javier Milei, an ultra-right candidate representing the party La Libertad Avanza. Milei, who is an economist, proposes a comprehensive reform to return Argentina to its former economic prosperity. His platform includes sharp cuts in public spending and taxes, labor flexibility, unilateral opening to international trade, and dollarization of the economy. Milei also advocates for a reduction in the number of ministries and a protection of the child “from conception”.

Sergio Massa, the current Minister of Economy and a member of the Peronist party, is another candidate vying for the presidency. His party emphasizes the need for macroeconomic stability, employment, education, health, security, and democracy. Massa’s key proposals include canceling the debt with the International Monetary Fund, implementing video surveillance for crime prevention, and developing a comprehensive policy for access to land, housing, and decent habitat.

Patricia Bullrich, a conservative candidate, focuses on security issues and aims to strengthen law enforcement and prisons. She also seeks to improve the working conditions of the police and professionalize public employment. Bullrich’s alliance, Together for Change, proposes a stabilization plan to combat inflation, create quality private employment, and improve the competitiveness of the energy sector.

Juan Schiaretti, the current governor of Córdoba, represents the right-wing Peronist force called We Do for Our Country. He advocates for “real” federalism, where resources and efforts are distributed equitably among provinces. Schiaretti also supports the elimination of export withholdings and the reconstruction of the railway system.

As the election date approaches, candidates are refining their proposals and adjusting their campaigns based on the results of the August primaries. The main focal points of their platforms include macroeconomic stability, employment, education, health, security, and democracy. However, specific details and measures to achieve these goals remain to be seen. The outcome of the election will have significant implications for the future direction of Argentina and its economy.

