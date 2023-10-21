Michelle Salas Faces Criticism for Seriousness in Wedding Photos: Does Not Look Like the Bride

Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz Granados tied the knot this past weekend in a lavish ceremony in the beautiful Italian region of Tuscany. However, the newly released official photos of the wedding have caused quite a stir on the internet, with users quick to criticize Luis Miguel’s daughter for a small detail in her poses.

Speculation about Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz’s wedding has been swirling for some time, but this latest controversy has only added fuel to the fire. Despite some calling it unnecessary, the issue has quickly become a trending topic on social media.

In the past week, discussions about the couple’s exclusive guest list, Michelle Salas’ demands, Luis Miguel’s attendance, and the total cost of the wedding have been on everyone’s lips. The release of the official photos has only further intensified the conversation, particularly due to one noticeable detail.

Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz chose to share the exclusive rights to their wedding photos with Vogue magazine. The publication has been gradually releasing the images, but controversy quickly arose surrounding the serious expressions on Michelle Salas’ face in all the photographs. Social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram were flooded with comments criticizing her for not smiling on her big day.

Comments varied, but some notable ones included remarks like, “What a serious bride!” and “She forgot that it is her day.” Others mentioned the cold and overly serious tone of the photos and suggested she should have smiled. These reactions did not go unnoticed, catching the attention of many online.

Despite the criticism, Michelle Salas has remained out of the controversies and seems to have chosen to ignore the heated discussion surrounding her serious expressions in the photos. Currently, she is reportedly enjoying her honeymoon with now-husband Danilo Díaz, away from the fray.

As the wedding photos continue to circulate online and more people join the conversation, it remains to be seen how Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz will respond to the criticism. For now, they appear to be focused on celebrating their new chapter as newlyweds.

