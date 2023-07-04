Arina Sabalenka’s phenomenal move at Wimbledon | Sport

Belarusian tennis player Arina Sabalenka did not win a point, but she made the fans applaud her for this move.

One of the best tennis players in the world, Arina Sabalenka, easily defeated Pana Udvardi (6:3, 6:1) in the first round of Wimbledon, and their match lasted just over an hour. Still, that was enough time on the court for the Belarusian, who is regularly in the spotlight, to “buy” the crowd in London – the best move of the season in women’s tennis.

It’s not often you see girls play kick through the legs as they run towards the baseline, so on the next video you will perhaps see something like that for the first time in your life. Arina was lobbed, it was clear to her that she couldn’t catch the trash and she started running towards the baseline. She was fast enough, caught the ball exactly as she wanted and managed to extend the point. See what it looked like:

She did not win that point because the Hungarian Udvardi waited for the ball at the net and ended that part of the game with a volley, but Arina Sabalenka received the applause of the entire stadium. She put on a show for the audience in London, which they knew how to reward. Even the tennis player herself felt nice, so she greeted them and thanked them for such a reaction.

