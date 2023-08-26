Arrest Made in Investigation into Death of Cats at Camarero Hippodrome

Person of Interest Arrested in Investigation into Death of Dozens of Cats at Camarero Hippodrome

Today, Friday, the Police Press Office confirmed the arrest of a person of interest in the investigation into the death of dozens of cats at the Camarero Hippodrome. The individual, whose identity has not been revealed, was interviewed by agents from the Animal Protection Coordinators division of the Police Bureau.

Initially, it was reported that 35 cats had died in the enclosure located in Canóvanas. However, the exact number of cats that lost their lives is still part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The Police were alerted to the tragic incident when they received a complaint on Monday regarding animal abuse. According to Captain Raymond Ferrer, the cats were discovered over the course of several days in the stables of the racetrack, where the horses are kept.

“With the autopsy, it can be determined if (the cause of death) was due to poison or what kind of poison was used, and then we will have a clear framework of what could have happened and a way to carry out the investigation,” explained Captain Ferrer.

He further clarified that even if it is confirmed that the cats were poisoned, the investigation will determine whether it was intentional or not before deciding whether to file charges for animal abuse, in accordance with Law 154 on Animal Abuse.

“There is a possibility that they could have been poisoned, but it was not necessarily intentional. Perhaps poison was thrown out to scare away mice, and the cats consumed it,” added Captain Ferrer. He emphasized the importance of conducting interviews and reviewing video footage from the racetrack to fully understand the situation.

If it is proven that the incident was indeed a case of animal abuse, those responsible could face between five and six years in prison.

In response to the complaint, the racetrack management confirmed that the person who reported the incident was María Nieves, the site’s internal security supervisor. Nieves issued a statement highlighting their commitment to the well-being of all animals on their premises.

“Thousands of animals live in our facilities, not just horses, and our staff ensures that all of them are in good condition and well cared for. That is why, on this occasion, we immediately reported this finding to the authorities so that they can be investigated,” Nieves stated.

The investigation into the death of these cats at the Camarero Hippodrome is ongoing, and authorities are committed to determining the truth and holding the responsible parties accountable for their actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

