Deadline Approaching: Facebook Users Eligible to Claim Share in $725 Million Settlement

Today, Friday, August 25, marks the deadline for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a new nationwide settlement involving the social media giant and its parent company, Meta. The settlement, valued at $725 million, was reached following a lawsuit that alleged Facebook had made user data available to third parties without permission and failed to monitor or restrict third-party access to the data.

One notable aspect of the settlement is its inclusion of data collection by the now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The data collected by the firm was later used for political advertising on the platform.

The eligibility requirements for the settlement were expanded this summer, increasing the number of users eligible to participate. Users who had Facebook accounts during the period from May 24, 2007, to December 22, 2022, and subsequently deleted their accounts before creating new ones are also eligible to file a claim. An email sent to Facebook account holders outlined this change.

Individuals who anticipate receiving a payment as part of the settlement can file a claim until August 25, 2023. The claim submission process involves visiting the settlement website and following the provided instructions, which may vary depending on whether the claim is for an existing account, a deleted account, or a combination of both.

To file a claim, users will need to provide personal information, such as their Facebook username, as well as the associated phone numbers and email addresses. The specific amount each claimant will receive depends on the length of their Facebook use and the total number of users who submit claims before the deadline.

It is estimated that millions of Facebook users could be eligible to receive a portion of the $725 million settlement. However, administrative and court costs will be deducted from the overall settlement total before payments are distributed. The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for September 7, 2023.

It is important to note that those who fail to file a claim, opt out of the settlement, or object to it will not be eligible to receive a payment. Users can find more information about the settlement and the claim process on the settlement website.

This settlement is separate from the $650 million class action settlement reached with Facebook in Illinois last year. However, it is one of several settlements involving social media platforms in Illinois, with another ongoing settlement involving Instagram currently accepting claims.

