Consulate of Taiwan and Taiwanese community donate 10 wheelchairs to the municipality of Presidente Franco

The donation was delivered by diplomats from the Consulate of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and representatives of the Taiwanese community.

In a gesture of solidarity, the Consulate of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Ciudad del Este, with the support of the Taiwanese community in the region, donated 10 wheelchairs to the municipality of Presidente Franco. This significant donation represents a step forward on the path towards a more inclusive and accessible society for all.

The 10 wheelchairs donated to the Franconian municipality.

The delivery of the 10 wheelchairs is a testament to how collaboration between the municipality, the consulate and the community can generate a positive and lasting impact. These wheelchairs will not only provide an essential tool for mobility, but also symbolize the independence and dignity of the people who will use them.

This event marks a step in the right direction, reaffirming the importance of empathy and collaboration in building an inclusive and equitable society for all.

The symbolic delivery was made in the municipality of the city of Presidente Franco and was attended by the mayor of the city, Roque Godoy, as well as municipal authorities, representatives of the Taiwanese community and diplomats from the Consulate of China (Taiwan) in Ciudad from the east.

