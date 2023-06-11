Arrest of wild taxi drivers at Nikola Tesla Airport | Info

The police confiscate all the vehicles of irregular taxi drivers, and they sanction the regular taxi drivers who work against the law.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Three vehicles were seized, and several reports were filed during today’s major action by members of the MUP in order to prevent fraud by “wild” taxi drivers. A major action by the Ministry of Internal Affairs aimed at suppressing illegal taxi transport was carried out at the “Nikola Tesla” Airport, where all approaches were blocked, so no one could pass without being checkedwrites Kurir.

Taxi drivers were used false data on the taxi application used by foreigners. In this way, they arranged business with customers who reserved a vehicle before the trip to Belgrade, and then charged unrealistic sums for driving. Let us remind you that in the afternoon the officers of the MUP, assisted by members of the municipal police and the Inspection Service, conducted an operation to detect illegal taxi drivers.

Both approaches to the airport building were blocked, so a detailed control of each vehicle was started. An inspection was carried out, and three cars were seized. In the organization of competent services, syou passengers who were in the vehicles during the campaign were transported to their destinations free of charge. The action will be continued.

(WORLD)