Arrests and Confrontations Erupt as Former Governor Candidate Leads Demonstration Against Illegal Construction on Mangroves in La Parguera

Title: Arrests Made at Demonstrations over Illegal Construction on Mangroves in La Parguera

Introduction:

A demonstration in La Parguera, Lajas, led by former gubernatorial candidate Eliezer Molina resulted in the arrest of five individuals, sparking confrontations between citizens and Puerto Rico Police officers. The protest was organized to protest the illegal construction carried out on the mangroves in the area. The incident has drawn attention from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, prompting an investigation into the alleged impacts on the mangrove ecosystem.

Body:

The Puerto Rico Police Bureau reported that the arrests were made on charges of property damage and assault against Public Order agents. The individuals apprehended were subsequently taken to the Lajas barracks. During the protest, attendees damaged a portion of the construction, further intensifying the ongoing investigation into the environmental impact of the illegal construction on the mangrove.

Eliezer Molina, vocally leading the protest, expressed that their intention was to restore the habitat destroyed by the relatives of candidate Jenniffer González. He emphasized their commitment to carrying out restoration efforts voluntarily and without charge, striving to prevent any confrontation as the site in question is public property. Molina has taken to social media to denounce what he claims to be several illegal arrests made by the police.

Reacting to the ongoing situation, Anaís Vega Rodríguez, the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), highlighted the importance of managing the active cases through legal and administrative procedures. Rodriguez emphasized the significance of respecting laws and regulations within a democratic society, stating that transgressing such regulations undermines the spirit of justice and order. Protecting La Parguera, a beautiful natural reserve housing precious biodiversity and unique bioluminescence, is imperative, considering the fragile ecosystem formed by its mangroves and coral reefs.

The illegal construction in La Parguera came to the public’s attention when Eliezer Molina accused resident commissioner Jenniffer González and her husband’s family of being involved in the unlawful activity back in May. Molina alleged that construction, undertaken without permits, had encroached upon the mangroves. Additionally, he exposed strong ties between González’s family, the Mayor of Lajas, and an Assemblyman and DRNA watchman named Nuno. Molina’s claims included allegations of illegal filling, unauthorized construction, and illegal appropriation that interfered with the habitat of the guabairo, a protected species.

During an interview, Molina exposed the extent of the destruction, stating that the houses in question were expanding into protected areas and gaining land from the sea and mangroves. He also criticized the preferential treatment, noting that public agencies had installed water and electricity infrastructure to the illegal constructions. Molina further claimed that the natural resources office in the area seemed to be turning a blind eye towards the issue, suggesting a possible cover-up involving the resident commissioner.

Conclusion:

The demonstrations led by Eliezer Molina against illegal construction on the mangroves in La Parguera have resulted in arrests and ongoing investigations by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources. The dispute revolves around accusations of property damage, assault on public order agents, and the destruction of a fragile ecosystem. The involvement of prominent political figures has intensified the public’s demand for accountability and environmental protection.

