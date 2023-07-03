arrests for fixing basketball matches in Serbia | Sports

The arrest of basketball players who participated in match-fixing in Serbia is being prepared.

Source: MN PRESS

The scandal shakes Serbian basketball, a large number of basketball players participated in fixing matches in the domestic championship. According to information “Ringing“, as many as 30 players are involved, and as announced by the “Republika” portal, the arrest of suspected players is being prepared.

“Arrests are being prepared for dozens of Serbian basketball players who fixed matches and thus earned huge amounts of money at betting shops.“, the text states and adds that they key evidence of messages and invitations in which players agree among themselves what to set up in their clubs’ matches.

Let us remind you that the director of the competition, Aleksandar Grujin, signed the statement that was published on the official website of KLS.

“We inform the public that KLS is actively cooperating with FIBA ​​in order to resolve the disciplinary proceedings in the shortest possible period of time and to further ensure the integrity of the competition. Given that the disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, KLS cannot provide details at this time in which matches and which players participated in manipulative actions. More detailed information about the disciplinary proceedings will be provided after their completion, in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the proceedings, as well as the presumption of innocence of the participants in the proceedings themselves,” the statement said.

