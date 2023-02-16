Manchester City is the new leader of the Premier League!

Source: Profimedia

The Premier League has a new leader! Manchester City managed to defeat Arsenal 3:1 (1:1) in the postponed game of the first part of the championship and thus equalized with 51 points with the “gunners” at the top of the table. However, since they now have a better mutual score, the “citizens” are still first!

It all started with a disastrous mistake by Tomijasu, who was fighting on the right side with Jack Grealish and in his intention to return the ball to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, he sent it straight to the feet of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder easily lobbed the English goalkeeper to make it 1:0 in the 24th minute.

Arsenal managed to get back into the match when Ederson committed a foul in the penalty area and saved the penalty. Bukayo Saka converted it into a goal, but in the second half there was only one team on the field. Pep Guardiola continued his streak of victories over Mikel Arteta in the Premier League.

First, a fantastic pass was sent by Ilkay Gindogan, and the ball was put into the goal by Jack Grealish in the 72nd minute, and ten minutes later Erling Holland put an end to the triumph, who hit the left corner of the goal and brought very, very urgent points in the fight for the title. Now there is almost half a season left, and Arsenal are stumbling, without a win for three matches, until Pep Guardiola’s company stops and stomps in order!

(WORLD)