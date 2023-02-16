news-txt”>

Manchester City clip Premier League top Arsenal to 51 points as they beat the Gunners 3-1 at London’s Emirates Stadium in Wednesday night’s big match, February 15, valid for the recovery of the 12th day. Guardiola’s team went through in the 24th minute with De Bruyne taking advantage of a mistake by Tomiyasu and then beating Ramsdale with a lob. In the final of the first fraction the Gunners equalized with Saka (the same one who missed the decisive penalty at the European Championships, starting the blue triumph) who converted a penalty kick. In the second half, however, City took off with goals from Grealish (72′) and Haaland (82′).

Poker part Leicester al Tottenham which collapsed after the advantage of the Uruguayan Bentancur in the 14th minute. Mendy (23′ pt), Maddison (25′ pt), Iheanacho (49′ pt) and Barnes (36′ pt) buried Antonio Conte’s team. Chelsea drew in the London derby played against West Ham United (1-1), the same result for Francesco De Zerbi’s Brighton, also in London, but against Crystal Palace.

ANSA.it 23rd day (ANSA)

The complete picture of the 23rd day (RESULTS AND RANKING)

West Ham-Chelsea 1-1

Arsenal-Brentford 1-1

Crystal Palace-Brighton 1-1

Fulham-Nottingham 2-0

Leicester -Tottenham 4-1

Southampton-Wolves 1-2

Bournemouth-Newcastle 1-1

Leeds-Manchester Utd 0-2

Manchester City-Aston Villa 3-1

Liverpool 2-0 Everton on Monday