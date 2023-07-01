Artificial intelligence chose the 20 most beautiful people in the world | Magazine

These 20 people are the most beautiful in the world according to artificial intelligence!
Izvor: Profimedia/KGC Photo Agency LLP
Numerous world portals and experts publish a list of the most beautiful people from time to time. She is never the same, and on one we can see the actress Margot Robbie in convincing first place, while on the other it is the supermodel Bella Hadid.
However, since recently artificial intelligence has begun to peek into many spheres, including beauty, the site “BrightSide” decided to take advantage of its advantages. He asked ChatGPT to list the 20 most beautiful people on the planet, and the answer is also very interesting.
It turns out that the choice is very interesting because on the list of 20, for example, there is no George Clooney at all, while Michael B. Jordan is there as a surprise to many…
Here are those beautiful people, according to artificial intelligence:
20. Tom Hardy
Source: Profimedia/LMKMEDIA
19. Jennifer Lawrence
Izvor: YouTube/ Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
18. Jason Momoa
Source: Profimedia
17. Emma Watson
4/15/1990 Emma Watson Source: YouTube/screenshot/British Vogue
16. Bred Pit
Source: Profimedia
15. Blake Lively
Source: Profimedia
14. Kris Evans
Source: Shutterstock/Jaguar PS
13. Priyanka Chopra
Source: Profimedia
12. Charlize Theron
Source: Profimedia
11. David Beckham
Source: Profimedia
10. Zendaya
Source: Profimedia
9. Rajan Gosling
Source: Profimedia
8. Margot Robi
Source: Profimedia
7. Michael B. Jordan
Izvor: Profimedia/Electronic image
6. Angelina Jolie
Source: Profimedia
5. Henry Cavill
Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/Bodybuilding.com
4. Gal Gadot
Source: Profimedia/NARD
3. Idris Elba
Source: Profimeda
2. Scarlett Johansson
Source: SmartLife/Marvel
1. Kris Hemsvort
Izvor: YouTube/ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BONUS VIDEO:
02:18 “I WILL NOT SIGN, SOME THINGS JUST DON’T WORK!” Emina Jahović spoke about a colleague with whom she had a BIG PROBLEM Source: Kurir Television
Source: courier television
(WORLD)