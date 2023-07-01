Home » Artificial intelligence chose the 20 most beautiful people in the world | Magazine
These 20 people are the most beautiful in the world according to artificial intelligence!

Izvor: Profimedia/KGC Photo Agency LLP

Numerous world portals and experts publish a list of the most beautiful people from time to time. She is never the same, and on one we can see the actress Margot Robbie in convincing first place, while on the other it is the supermodel Bella Hadid.

However, since recently artificial intelligence has begun to peek into many spheres, including beauty, the site “BrightSide” decided to take advantage of its advantages. He asked ChatGPT to list the 20 most beautiful people on the planet, and the answer is also very interesting.

It turns out that the choice is very interesting because on the list of 20, for example, there is no George Clooney at all, while Michael B. Jordan is there as a surprise to many…

Here are those beautiful people, according to artificial intelligence:

20. Tom Hardy

Source: Profimedia/LMKMEDIA

19. Jennifer Lawrence

Izvor: YouTube/ Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
18. Jason Momoa

Source: Profimedia
17. Emma Watson

4/15/1990 Emma Watson Source: YouTube/screenshot/British Vogue
16. Bred Pit

Source: Profimedia
15. Blake Lively

Source: Profimedia
14. Kris Evans

Source: Shutterstock/Jaguar PS
13. Priyanka Chopra

Source: Profimedia
12. Charlize Theron

Source: Profimedia
11. David Beckham

Source: Profimedia
10. Zendaya

Source: Profimedia
9. Rajan Gosling

Source: Profimedia
8. Margot Robi

Source: Profimedia
7. Michael B. Jordan

Izvor: Profimedia/Electronic image
6. Angelina Jolie

Source: Profimedia
5. Henry Cavill

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/Bodybuilding.com
4. Gal Gadot

Source: Profimedia/NARD
3. Idris Elba

Source: Profimeda
2. Scarlett Johansson

Source: SmartLife/Marvel
1. Kris Hemsvort

Izvor: YouTube/ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

