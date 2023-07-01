Artificial intelligence chose the 20 most beautiful people in the world | Magazine

These 20 people are the most beautiful in the world according to artificial intelligence!

Numerous world portals and experts publish a list of the most beautiful people from time to time. She is never the same, and on one we can see the actress Margot Robbie in convincing first place, while on the other it is the supermodel Bella Hadid.

However, since recently artificial intelligence has begun to peek into many spheres, including beauty, the site “BrightSide” decided to take advantage of its advantages. He asked ChatGPT to list the 20 most beautiful people on the planet, and the answer is also very interesting.

It turns out that the choice is very interesting because on the list of 20, for example, there is no George Clooney at all, while Michael B. Jordan is there as a surprise to many…

Here are those beautiful people, according to artificial intelligence:

20. Tom Hardy

19. Jennifer Lawrence

18. Jason Momoa

17. Emma Watson

16. Bred Pit

15. Blake Lively

14. Kris Evans

13. Priyanka Chopra

12. Charlize Theron

11. David Beckham

10. Zendaya

9. Rajan Gosling

8. Margot Robi

7. Michael B. Jordan

6. Angelina Jolie

5. Henry Cavill

4. Gal Gadot

3. Idris Elba

2. Scarlett Johansson

1. Kris Hemsvort

