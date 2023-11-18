Israel’s Military to Advance Wherever Hamas is Found: Key Information You Should Know

Israeli Military Vows to Advance Wherever Hamas is Found

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari has announced that Israeli troops will advance wherever Hamas is located, including in southern Gaza. The statement comes as signs increase that a ground offensive in the southern part of the enclave could be imminent.

Israeli leaders have declared that the northern part of Gaza, including Gaza City, is now under Israeli control. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to reveal his plan for Gaza following the military operation.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza is dire. According to Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, the water and sewage systems are on the verge of collapse. Hospitals are struggling due to a lack of fuel, with ICU patients dying and operations ceasing due to the lack of electricity.

Negotiators are working to reach an agreement to free hostages in Gaza. The Israeli military has reported that at least two hostages have been found dead in the enclave in the last two days.

The latest on Gaza hospitals reveals that 26 out of 35 hospitals have closed due to damage caused by shelling or a lack of fuel. The largest hospital in Gaza, Al-Shifa, is facing severe shortages of basic necessities, including water and electricity.

Two fuel tankers entered Gaza on Friday, providing a much-needed resupply for the beleaguered enclave. The fuel will be used to power essential facilities such as water and sewage systems, waste disposal, and hospitals in southern Gaza. However, the decision has already drawn criticism from some members of the Israeli government.

A UN official has called on Israel to stop using water as a “weapon of war” in Gaza, as dehydration and waterborne diseases are increasing, and the majority of the population drinks “salinized and contaminated” water.

Israel has recovered the bodies of hostages held in Gaza, while negotiations to free the remaining hostages continue. Pope Francis is set to meet with relatives of hostages, with the Vatican emphasizing that the meetings are “exclusively humanitarian in nature.”

International pressure is also mounting, with South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti requesting the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged crimes in Palestinian territories. Meanwhile, a group of UN human rights experts has accused Israel of potentially committing genocide in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza remains critical as hostilities show no signs of abating, leaving the beleaguered population in a state of desperation.

