SpaceX's Second Launch of Starship: What to Expect and Where to Watch

SpaceX’s Second Launch of Starship: What to Expect and Where to Watch

SpaceX to attempt second launch of most powerful rocket ever built

This Saturday, SpaceX will attempt the second launch of Starship, the most powerful launch vehicle ever built. This comes after months of rebuilding and complying with regulatory procedures following the explosion in April of the first test flight of the Starship system.

The launch is set to occur on Saturday between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m. local time, with the hope that human exploration of the Moon and Mars depends on its success. The Starship spacecraft, stacked atop the Super Heavy rocket, is intended to play a key role in NASA’s Artemis III lunar mission, scheduled for 2025.

SpaceX will broadcast the launch live from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, and CNN will also provide live updates. CEO Elon Musk has compared the odds of success to flipping a coin, indicating the uncertainty surrounding the mission.

The mission will involve Super Heavy firing up its engines and rising over the Gulf of Mexico, while Starship will fire its own six engines to propel itself into Earth’s orbit and complete almost a full circle around the world.

SpaceX had previously attempted to launch Starship and its Super Heavy booster in April, but the test flight ended explosively. Despite the mishap, SpaceX framed the mission as a crucial learning experience and has since rebuilt the launch pad to better withstand the ferocious pounding of the Super Heavy’s engines.

