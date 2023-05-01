As Sino-Philippine relations deteriorate, the Philippine president strengthens relations with the United States | US-Philippines

The picture shows on September 22, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (Ferdinand Marcos (Marcos Jr.)) met during the United Nations General Assembly. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, May 01, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting) The recent confrontation at sea has led to further deterioration of Sino-Philippine relations. At this time, Philippine President Marcos Jr. set off on Sunday (April 30) , launched a four-day visit to the United States, and will meet with US President Biden at the White House on Monday (May 1). Marcos Jr. has said he will discuss U.S. security protections for the Philippines with Biden.

China‘s frequent harassment and intimidation of Philippine naval and coast guard patrols in the South China Sea and its drive away of fishermen in disputed waters off the Philippine coast have angered the Marcos government and prompted the Philippines to more actively seek defense cooperation with the United States. Marcos Jr.’s visit to the United States is the first official visit to the United States by a Philippine president in more than ten years. But this is not the first meeting between Marcos Jr. and Biden. The two met last September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Marcos Jr.: Determined to build a stronger relationship with the United States

Before departing for Washington on Sunday (April 30), Marcos Jr. said he was “determined to build a stronger relationship with the United States across a broad range of areas” that “address the concerns of our time” and that the meeting with Biden would involve Those areas that are crucial to advancing the core interests of the United States and the Philippines.

“During this visit, we will reaffirm our commitment to promote our long-standing alliance as an instrument of peace and a catalyst for development in the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world,” Marcos Jr. said.

Since last year, the Philippines has lodged more than 200 diplomatic protests against the CCP. Most of the complaints concern China‘s provocative actions in the South China Sea, including targeting a Philippine Coast Guard vessel with a military-grade laser in February, briefly blinding the Filipino crew.

After taking office, Marcos Jr. has repeatedly stressed that he will not allow other countries to wantonly trample on the territorial waters of the Philippines, and has obviously strengthened the ally relationship with the United States. As the interaction between the Philippines and the United States strengthened, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Marcos Jr. in Manila on April 22 in an attempt to ease tensions between China and the Philippines.

But the next day (April 23), China and the Philippines broke out again at sea. A larger Chinese ship confronted a Philippine Coast Guard ship in the high seas near Second Thomas Shoal. The ship of the Chinese Coast Guard intercepted the Philippine ship. The distance between the two was 45 meters, and they almost collided.

On April 28, the Philippines formally condemned the CCP’s “unsafe practices” at sea. On April 29, the United States issued a statement of solidarity with the Philippines. The U.S. State Department has criticized China for its harassment and intimidation of Philippine ships and has demanded that Beijing stop such provocative behavior.

Philippine officials said that the purpose of Marcos Jr.’s visit to the United States is to reaffirm the special relationship between the Philippines and the United States.

Before the Philippine President’s visit to the United States, the US-Philippine military had just completed the largest military exercise in history. Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. oversaw for the first time the coalition forces sinking a simulated enemy ship with live ammunition. On Monday (May 1), the air forces of the two countries will also hold their first joint fighter training in the Philippines since 1990.

U.S. official: Washington won’t underestimate Philippines’ strategic importance

Monday’s meeting will be the latest high-level diplomacy between Biden and Pacific leaders. The Biden administration is seeking to respond to China‘s growing military provocations and North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Last week, the U.S. president hosted his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yue, and the two presidents unveiled a key agreement. The deal includes plans to send a U.S. nuclear submarine to South Korea for the first time in 40 years. U.S. officials said the U.S. military is expected to deploy assets such as bombers or aircraft carriers to South Korea more frequently after a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine visits South Korea.

Biden also plans to visit Japan and Australia in May.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters that the U.S. will not underestimate the strategic importance of the Philippines, and the areas of cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines go far beyond security.

Amid increasingly frequent conflicts with China, the Philippines recently agreed to provide four additional bases for use by the U.S. military, two of which are located on the island of Luzon, which is closer to Taiwan.

The additional bases provided by the Philippines will help the United States increase its deterrence against China as China ramps up its military threats against Taiwan and takes increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea.

The U.S. official said the Philippines’ “geography is critical.”

Military experts, including Randall Schriver, the former top Pentagon official for East Asia, said Luzon was of great interest to the U.S. Army, especially as a potential launch site for rockets, missiles and artillery systems, Can be used to counter China‘s amphibious invasion of Taiwan.

Responsible editor: Li Qiong#