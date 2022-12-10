NEW YORK – Professor Asef Bayat, in an interview with the New Lines Magazine you said that “It is as if a ‘new Iran’ has been born – a ‘global Iran’, a collective of diverse people who are separated by geography but are very much together in feelings, in concerns and in dreams”. Could you please elaborate and what you mean with a new and global Iran?

“Since the revolution of 1979, Iran has produced a sizeable diasporic population (between 4-7 million) living in different parts of the world, but mainly in the Western countries.