The Vatican Press Office said that the Council of Cardinals met at Casa Santa Marta on 5-6 December, in the presence of Pope Francis. The cardinals also reflect on the Continental Phase of the Synod.

(Vatican News Network) The Council of Cardinals met on December 5 and 6 at Casa Santa Marta, with Pope Francis in full attendance. The first day of the meeting focused on the Egyptian Climate Summit (Cop27), with presentations by Cardinals Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu. On the same day, the cardinals attended a memorial mass for Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Ghana at St. Peter’s Basilica.

On 6 December, the Cardinals and the Pope reflected on the Continental Phase of the Synod, based on the report by Cardinal Mario Grech and the results achieved in the Digital Collaboration Process with the assistance of the Congregation for Communication . The theme of this year’s Synod is “The Church of the Same Way: Communion, Participation and Mission”.

At the end of the meeting, Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley presented the recent efforts of the Pontifical Council for the Protection of Children in the service of the bishops’ conferences and the Holy See of Rome. In the afternoon, Cardinal Oswald Gracias reported on the meeting of the Association of Asian Bishops Conferences held in Bangkok in October.

The meeting also exchanged information on several current issues in the different geographical regions and provided a comprehensive assessment of the Council of Cardinals’ itinerary in recent years.

The cardinals present at this meeting are: Cardinal Parolin, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, Cardinal Óscar A. Rodríguez Maradiaga, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Cardinal O’Malley, Cardinal Gracias , Cardinal Ambango, and Secretary Bishop Marco Mellino. P.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn