Astrologer reveals – this has been waiting for 11 YEARS, one sign HAPPIEST | Entertainment

After 11 years, Jupiter, the planet of happiness and well-being, entered the earth sign.

Jupiter, the planet of prosperity, after 11 years entered an earthy fixed sign. It will bring good events and stability to many people, especially Taurus, Capricorns, Virgos, Cancers and Pisces. Jupiter symbolizes everything that can be called enthusiasm, happiness and prosperity. Ružica Kralj, astrologer, explained exactly what these changes will bring to each sign.

“Today is the 19th of May and it is the new moon in Taurus. It represents the newspaper, what we do now, we will enjoy it in the future. Depending on the birth chart, luck also depends. Everyone can make success and money. Buy properties, engage in agriculture, because it will bring great happiness,” said Ruzica Kralj on Kurir television and warned about the current period.

“All those traveling on long journeys, from May 20th to 23rd, it is a bad period for road traffic and trains. When Jupiter is in a square with Mars, these are the planets that love war, some situation will improve in one part, and in the second it will get worse. This is a very dangerous period and then don’t fight, especially not fire signs, because from May 23 to 28 there will be particularly difficult communication and interpersonal relationships, so be especially careful then,” she said.

In June, Ružica Kralj predicts a beautiful period.

“In June, prosperity and a more beautiful period await us, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, prepare for tropical days. People will suddenly return to our country and Serbia will be very expensive and everyone will want to turn to nature, they will look for houses in nature, their peace and the corner. Many will return here,” said Ružica and revealed which sign to watch out for most of all.

“Bik he needs to be watched the most, because he has that explosive nature. Be careful Taurus, you will earn big money, don’t throw away the money you earn later. Virgins i Capricorn will be very frugal. Fire signs such as Aries, Sagittarius and Leo, he will find his peace at last and will take another path. They will enter into a married union, but it will also be a good year for work, business, money and a new job, some will go abroad, but many will tie their work to this country,” she revealed.

In the following, she told what awaits the air signs:

“Air signs can do as they please this year. They adapt everywhere! They have a lot of great luck abroad and foreign-related jobs, especially Gemini. Vacancy has just now surfaced, after a long time of waiting for her five minutes to come. Aquarius they have a big upheaval through work, but they get very annoyed because they can’t start some things, because Saturn is also hanging on them”, she said, and gave some guidelines for water signs as well.

“Fish i Rak they are lucky. Scorpio will always manage well, they are special in their own right, there is no winter for them, but in the summer Scorpios will fall in love and then some love awaits them! That will happen in July or August,” said Kralj and in the end told everyone to cultivate patience and accept the situation that they cannot change.

“Jupiter gives euphoria. People often fall from expectations, because he cannot do anything overnight. He shows real strength in three months. Do not rush. Our greatest character trait is patience, be patient. We must not blaspheme, but accept the period that is in front of us and the people from our environment. Follow your path and your intuition. The first voice of reason is very important, because if someone diverts your thoughts, you will go astray. How you set goals, that’s what will happen to you,” she said.

