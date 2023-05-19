Personal data from the EU to the US, maxi fine coming for Meta

ROMA – Meta would not have protected i personal data of European Facebook users. Continuing to transfer them to the United States where the NSA, ie the intelligence services, has the possibility of accessing them without guarantees comparable to those existing in Europe. This is the motivation with which the Irish privacy authority, the country where the social giant has its EU headquarters, will impose a record fine on Meta on Monday, which according to rumors gathered by Bloomberg could exceed the 746 million euro imposed on Amazon by Luxembourg in 2011.