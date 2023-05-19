Yin Ruzhen’s son graduated from a famous university and left a scumbag career to soar to 74 years old and is still a first-line actress_Children_Life_Netizens

Original title: Yin Ruzhen’s son graduated from a famous university and left a scumbag career to soar to 74 years old and is still a first-line actress

A few days ago, Yoon Yeo-jung released an interview she received on a New York show through her YouTube channel. In addition to talking about her acting career that day, Yin Ruzhen also rarely shared the recent situation of her two sons. Yin Ruzhen said that both sons were studying in New York before, and they graduated from prestigious Columbia University and New York University respectively.

After hearing the news, netizens all said that Yin Ruzhen is too great to be able to raise such an excellent child. Netizens who are familiar with her know that she once fell into a trough in her life because of her marriage failure, but later returned to the pinnacle of her career with her own efforts, and she also raised her two sons so well. Yin Ruzhen said that she earned the tuition fees of the two children at that time. She told the children that study is the most important thing and must not be delayed.

For the two children, without their mother Yin Ruzhen, they would not have achieved what they are now. At that time, after Yin Ruzhen and her ex-husband Zhao Yingnan divorced, she returned to Korea with her children alone. In order to maintain her life and take care of her family, Yin Ruzhen devoted herself to filming again. At that time, Yin Ruzhen didn’t choose any role, just to be able to provide good living conditions for her family.

When she starred in "Sister Over Flowers" before, Yin Ruzhen also had an elderly mother who was also taken care of by her. It is really not easy for a little woman to afford the whole family. But even so, Yin Ruzhen did not delay her acting career at all. Even at the age of 74, she is still a first-line actress and has won many awards in recent years.