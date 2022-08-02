Original title: Precocious tone is so funny! 14-year-old Park Eun-bin, talking to fans is like reporting the schedule to a lover

No one expected that this summer, “The Very Lawyer Yu Yingzhen” would appear, and everyone would fall into the lovely charm of “Yu Yingxiang”. So the incident of the heroine Park Eun-bin became the focus of curiosity from the outside world. Now, after her 14-year-old article was discovered, because her tone was too precocious, fans who read it said it was cute.

In addition to being loved overseas, “Very Lawyer Yu Young-min” even Koreans are crazy about this show. Recently, there is a hot topic on the Korean forum theqoo, that is, when Park Eun Bin was 14 years old, he once published an article on his official fan page.

At the time she wrote: "Hi everyone. She said she would come to greet you on the holiday day. It will be day 23 soon. As soon as the holiday ceremony is over, she will be working at the KBS library branch. Then he said: "I Went to the hanbok shop (sponsored) in front of the Eunpyeong-gu guild hall, then I went back to my home in Yeouido. It was 11pm. " The tone of reporting his whereabouts to fans is like a boyfriend who has been busy all day, going home and sharing the whole day's itinerary with his girlfriend. The precocious and lovely tone makes netizens who have seen it laugh. After 17 years, Park Eun-bin will say hello next time See also That pile of paperwork that oppresses doctors and schools I'm sure the fans will be amused again. Park Eun Bin was born in 1992. At the age of 4, she debuted as a children's clothing model. After that, she participated in many dramas. She has many fans since she was a child. Maybe it's because she came out to work earlier than the average child, has contact with a wider range of people, and speaks in a more mature tone than children of the same age. She shared before that because she has been filming since she was a child, she is busy with classes and filming, so she has no extra time to fall in love. Although she is 30 years old, she has no experience in love. However, even if she doesn't have a partner by her side, Park Eun Bin, who is so cute and charming, is the only pet of her fans. We all love her, and I'm sure she feels that love too. After 17 years, I look forward to writing another post to share my feelings with my fans. What witty and humorous things will Park Eun Bin say? Sure to make fans laugh again.

