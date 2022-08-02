Not everyone knows that when buying water in plastic bottles you have to be very careful about their exposure to the sun. The more the temperature and the time of exposure to the sun increase, the more the chemical bonds of the plastic are broken. This increases the likelihood that chemicals will seep into the water. When it remains too exposed to the sun, the plastic material that contains it releases some toxic chemical particles that are bad for your health.

Beware of plastic bottles

Research published in Environmental Pollution magazine pointed out that high quantities of antimony and BPA (bisphenol A) are found in that water stored in plastic bottles that are exposed to high temperatures. California scholars have tracked down as many as 29 health-threatening chemicals that are able to migrate from bottle plastic to water. The amount of these substances increases 9 times when the bottle goes from 20 to 30 ° C.

Researchers from the State University of New York conducted other studies and found numerous microplastic particles in the packaged water. In particular, they found polypropylene more frequently. It is a material present in bottle caps. Antimony is among the substances that dissolve in water in plastic bottles. When the bottles reach temperatures around 60 ° C, easily in the summer season, the antimony reaches levels higher than the safety limits. The results, therefore, reveal a very alarming situation regarding water in plastic bottles.

Why drink tap water?

According to the website of the Higher Institute of Health, BPA is an endocrine disruptor. It is capable of damaging health by altering the endocrine balance. It can alter the development of the reproductive, nervous and immune systems. To avoid contact with the Bpa released from the container to the contents, the advice is to drink tap water. Alternatively, you have to buy water in glass bottles. Glass bottles should also be used for drawing water from fountains.

How to defend against BPA?

Before buying water in plastic bottles, here are some tips that you can use. First of all, know the distance of the source at which it was bottled. The further this spring is from the supermarket, the higher the possibility that it has undergone heating during the journey. Pay attention to the expiration of the water. For mineral water in plastic (PET) bottles it is typically one year. A qcaua bottled in the height of summer is more easily exposed to heat during its transfer. Water that is packaged in winter is less likely to heat up during its transfer.