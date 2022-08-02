Home News Night stalking, the perpetrator of the 12 shots at the Da Gerry restaurant arrested. He is the IT consultant
Night stalking, the perpetrator of the 12 shots at the Da Gerry restaurant arrested. He is the IT consultant

Night stalking, the perpetrator of the 12 shots at the Da Gerry restaurant arrested. He is the IT consultant

The raids on the Monfumo restaurant in September, October and July had yielded almost 12,500 euros. There were also donations to Lilt. At dawn on 1 August, the carabinieri blitz.

federico onion

02 August 2022

MONFUMO. Twelve thefts that have earned him almost 13,000 euros. With a very suspicious repetitiveness, and a modus operandi that led to the deduction that the thief knew the place well. The nightmare of the restaurant from Gerry of Monfumo ended at dawn on 1 August, when the carabinieri stationed themselves outside the club and arrested the culprit. It is a 58-year-old, business information consultant, who had managed to get hold of the electronic key to open the front door.

The investigation started last year October. When the owner of the restaurant had presented two complaints to the Carabinieri of Asolo. Between September and October someone had broken into the Monfumo restaurant five times, but never broke the door. Raids that had yielded overall 12.250 euromoney taken from the cash register and from a box containing the donations destined for Lilt.

Months of tranquility follow, it seems that the thief is “satisfied”. But a July the shots resume. Seven intrusions with the same modus operandi, which yield the thief a booty of 150 euros between banknotes and coins.

At that point the carabinieri decide to organize night stalking, hoping to catch the thief in action. That at 4 on Monday he peeped out in via church.

The man first checked if there was anyone inside the room, then he entered a secondary access, after trying in vain to break open the main door. Just when he was about to withdraw the contents of the box, about 1,200 euros, the carabinieri entered the Da Gerry restaurant and blocked him.

Taken to the barracks, he was recognized by the owner as a 58-year-old restaurant information consultant, who was in charge of updating the wine list in particular. He was arrested on charges of aggravated theft and continued.

