BRANDING

Ninety hit at L84 Volpiano in Serie A 5-a-side football, in which he was fished out. In the past few hours, in fact, the president of the neroverde club Lorenzo Bonaria has managed to sign a two-year contract to the very strong Argentine side Leandro Esteban Cuzzolino, 35, from Italservice Pesaro.

A native of Buenos Aires, Cuzzolino brings to the L84 Volpiano a truly enviable curriculum, made up of sixteen trophies: three Serie A championships, seven Italian cups and five Italian super cups and a Champions League won at the time of his militancy with the Abruzzese of Montesilvano, from 2009 to 2013.

Champion not only with the club teams, but also with the Albiceleste national team Cuzzolino proves to be a winner: success in Copa America this year in Paraguay, after having risen to the top of the world six years ago at the World Cup in Argentina. Now the landing at L84 Volpiano with the intention of bringing experience and above all charisma to the service of the Roman coach Alfredo Paniccia, starting from Monday 22 August, when the Verdenera team will resume training at the Don Antonio Albano di Brandizzo gym at 3 pm. 84 Volpiano will train in view not only of the start of the Serie A championship, scheduled for Saturday 24 September, but also of the Division Cup, which will also start in September, even if the exact date is not yet known. After three years of suspension due to a pandemic from Covid-19, this competition returns, a sort of middle ground between the Italian Cup and the championship-

Volpiano aims to reach salvation and the Final eight of the Italian Cup, in which the first eight teams at the end of the first round take part. A difficult goal to achieve for the L84 Volpiano, given that this year the competition will be very high and the technical rate of many teams has risen. With an extra Cuzzolino above all, however, the L84 Volpiano can start dreaming big. –