Home » NetEase changed its name to Jackalyptic Games in its first studio in the United States and is developing a “Warhammer” themed game- Bahamut
Netease Games, the online game division of Chinese manufacturer NetEase, announced the establishment of its first studio in the United States, Jackalope Games, in early May. Today, Jackalope Games changed its name to Jackalyptic Games, and revealed that it is developing a game with the theme of “Warhammer” IP.

Jackalope Games, founded when it announced its commitment to creating new and exciting PC and console games, is led by former Cryptic Studios co-founder Jack Emmert, and today the studio announced a name change For Jackalyptic Games.

Jack Emmott revealed that, as someone who has spent his career developing expansive MMO stories, he is proud to announce that Jackalyptic Games’ first game will be themed around the rich world of Warhammer. Bringing the depth of this IP to their games has been a huge undertaking, and they’re excited to be working with Games Workshop to bring this vision to life.

Jackalyptic Games’ first title has not disclosed the exact title or development schedule of the game.

