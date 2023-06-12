At least 10 dead in Australian wedding chartered car rollover – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Sydney, June 12 (Reporter Hao Yalin and Wang Qi) Police in New South Wales, Australia said in the early morning of the 12th that a car chartered wedding accident occurred late at night near Newcastle on the 11th local time, killing at least 10 people and 25 others. Injuried.

According to information released by the police, the accident occurred in the Hunter Valley area, about 60 kilometers northwest of Newcastle, when a bus overturned. The accident road has been closed and the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the rollover accident, and the cause is still under investigation. At present, the bus driver has been controlled by the police and may face prosecution.

According to local media reports, the bus was a chartered wedding bus, and the passengers on board were those who attended the wedding at a nearby winery on the 11th.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese said it was a brutal and tragic accident. He expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.