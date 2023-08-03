Home » At least 13 people have been injured in an attack near Seoul, South Korea
World

At least 13 people have been injured in an attack near Seoul, South Korea

by admin
At least 13 people have been injured in an attack near Seoul, South Korea

Thursday around 18 local time (11 in Italy) at least 13 people were injured in an attack carried out near a subway station in Seongnam, a city about 20 kilometers south of Seoul, the capital of South Korea. The reasons are not yet been clarified, but the head of the Korean Police he said that the authorities are treating the event as a “terrorist act”.

According to the first reconstructions, a man driving a car allegedly went up a sidewalk hitting four people, then got out and stabbed nine others. Twelve people involved were taken to hospital. A suspect has been arrested by law enforcement.

About two weeks ago, on July 21, a man stabbed four people outside Sillim subway station in southwest Seoul, killing one.

See also  Another train derailment accident occurred in Russia due to an explosion Kremlin: Kiev is behind multiple terrorist attacks

You may also like

Udinese market – Samardzic in neroazzurro / Here...

Belarus summons the Polish ambassador: “Withdraw the accusations...

A man recruited a girl for marriage |...

Prominent Scientist and Father of Evolutionary Biology in...

Incident in the Chamber, yes to a balance...

ANITA “Exclusive toll for trucks on the FI-PI-LI...

Pope Francis Calls for Renewed Hope and Evangelization...

Only the ‘NY Times’ seems to be buying...

IT-alert resumes testing on 12 September

The BoE raises rates to the highest since...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy