At least 13 people have been injured in an attack near Seoul, South Korea

Thursday around 18 local time (11 in Italy) at least 13 people were injured in an attack carried out near a subway station in Seongnam, a city about 20 kilometers south of Seoul, the capital of South Korea. The reasons are not yet been clarified, but the head of the Korean Police he said that the authorities are treating the event as a “terrorist act”.

According to the first reconstructions, a man driving a car allegedly went up a sidewalk hitting four people, then got out and stabbed nine others. Twelve people involved were taken to hospital. A suspect has been arrested by law enforcement.

About two weeks ago, on July 21, a man stabbed four people outside Sillim subway station in southwest Seoul, killing one.

