Brunello Cucinelli talks about his first time: “I didn’t know anything about anything”

Brunello Cucinelli talks about his first time with his wife Federica Benda: “We didn’t know anything. Nothing at all. I had never even seen a woman in a bathing suit”

Brunello Cucinelli and the wife Federico Benda they have been in love for 52 years now and it doesn’t seem that much has changed since they met for the first time in 1982. “Brunello, he has become more reflective. Even if I liked him mad”, she says in an interview with Corriere of the Evening. “Of course, first we set up a farm of earthworms, then snails that escaped and the idea of ​​rabbits that didn’t take off. I had to settle my mind”, he replies.

Il re del Cashmere he then recounted their first meeting: “She was 16 and a half and I was 17, come on the same age. Because the difference is only six months. And don’t look at me like that because it’s not a year…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

