Home World At least 14 dead at least 14 Russian fighter jets crashed into homes in Russia near Ukraine | Air Crash | Crash |
World

At least 14 dead at least 14 Russian fighter jets crashed into homes in Russia near Ukraine | Air Crash | Crash |

by admin
At least 14 dead at least 14 Russian fighter jets crashed into homes in Russia near Ukraine | Air Crash | Crash |

[EpochTimesOctober192022](Epoch Times reporter Li Yan comprehensive report) A Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed in southern Russia and Ukraine across the Sea of ​​Azov A fire exploded in the courtyard of a nine-story apartment building, killing at least 14 people, including three children.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the supersonic plane was undergoing flight training, and footage on Monday (Oct. 17) showed the plane flew over the horizon and an engine caught fire, with the sound of an explosion engulfing the blaze in Yeh, Russia. Architecture of the city of Yeysk. The crew parachuted out shortly before the crash.

In the end, the fire destroyed several floors, and onlookers were shocked by what appeared to be an explosion from the high temperature of the ammunition. Post-crash pictures and videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from residential areas and fires blazing into the sky.

The Epoch Times was unable to independently verify the images and videos.

As of Tuesday, at least 14 bodies, including three children, had been pulled from the rubble of the building, Russian officials said.

Earlier state media reports said at least 25 people were injured. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said 19 people were injured, while 360 ​​people were evacuated.

“Due to the professional, competent and prompt action of the fire and rescue units, 68 people were rescued during the search and rescue operation in Yesk,” Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov said in a statement.

Russian emergency workers remove the wreckage of a Sukhoi Su-34 military plane from its crash site in a yard in a residential area in the city of Yeysk in southwestern Russia on October 18, 2022 . More than a dozen people were killed in the accident. (STRINGER/AFP)

Pictures from the scene showed a blackened tree next to a charred building and the remains of an off-white Su-34 fighter-bomber, and a burnt car next to an apartment building.

See also  South Korea's anti-communist sentiment deepens on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China | South Korea | Epoch Times

“According to the ejected pilot, the cause of the crash was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff,” TASS quoted the Ministry of Defense as saying.

Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, said: “At present, the investigation believes that (the cause of the accident) is likely to be a technical failure of the aircraft.”

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told RIA Novosti that the area of ​​fire caused by the crash was 2,000 square meters.

Roman Bublik, the head of the affected area in the city of Yesk, said the residents of the nine-story building that caught fire will receive all the necessary support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the authorities to provide all necessary aid to those affected by the crash, the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin had received ministers and the head of the region. report on the situation.

Responsible editor: Li Huanyu#

You may also like

Great Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss: “I resign,...

United Kingdom, Liz Truss resigned after 45 days...

Ukraine, off to blackouts in rotation: this is...

The midterm elections are approaching, the Democratic Party’s...

Already finished the Truss government? The British premier...

U.S. media: Under the new crown, Americans’ life...

New Zealand, the protest of the tractors against...

WHO says the new crown is still a...

The Economist compares the disastrous situation of our...

Swedish media first exposed the “North Stream” cross-section...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy