(Epoch Times reporter Li Yan comprehensive report) A Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed in southern Russia and Ukraine across the Sea of ​​Azov A fire exploded in the courtyard of a nine-story apartment building, killing at least 14 people, including three children.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the supersonic plane was undergoing flight training, and footage on Monday (Oct. 17) showed the plane flew over the horizon and an engine caught fire, with the sound of an explosion engulfing the blaze in Yeh, Russia. Architecture of the city of Yeysk. The crew parachuted out shortly before the crash.

In the end, the fire destroyed several floors, and onlookers were shocked by what appeared to be an explosion from the high temperature of the ammunition. Post-crash pictures and videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from residential areas and fires blazing into the sky.

The Epoch Times was unable to independently verify the images and videos.

As of Tuesday, at least 14 bodies, including three children, had been pulled from the rubble of the building, Russian officials said.

Earlier state media reports said at least 25 people were injured. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said 19 people were injured, while 360 ​​people were evacuated.

“Due to the professional, competent and prompt action of the fire and rescue units, 68 people were rescued during the search and rescue operation in Yesk,” Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov said in a statement.

Pictures from the scene showed a blackened tree next to a charred building and the remains of an off-white Su-34 fighter-bomber, and a burnt car next to an apartment building.

“According to the ejected pilot, the cause of the crash was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff,” TASS quoted the Ministry of Defense as saying.

Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, said: “At present, the investigation believes that (the cause of the accident) is likely to be a technical failure of the aircraft.”

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told RIA Novosti that the area of ​​fire caused by the crash was 2,000 square meters.

Roman Bublik, the head of the affected area in the city of Yesk, said the residents of the nine-story building that caught fire will receive all the necessary support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the authorities to provide all necessary aid to those affected by the crash, the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin had received ministers and the head of the region. report on the situation.

