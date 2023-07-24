Home » At least 15 people died in the sinking of a ferry in Indonesia: at least 19 are still being sought
World

At least 15 people died in the sinking of a ferry in Indonesia: at least 19 are still being sought

by admin
At least 15 people died in the sinking of a ferry in Indonesia: at least 19 are still being sought

In the night between 23 and 24 July a ferry sank near the island of Sulawesi, in Indonesia: the bodies of 15 people were recovered, and at least 19 others are currently missing. Only 6 of the approximately 40 passengers on board were found alive, and were taken to hospital. The cause of the capsizing of the ferry has not yet been identified: it is possible that the number of passengers carried exceeded the permitted limit. Searches for the missing are ongoing.

The ferry had to cover a route of less than a kilometre, between two small towns on the island of Muna, south of the island of Sulawesi, one of the main islands of the Indonesian archipelago. Ferries are a very popular means of transport in the country, which is made up of over 17,000 islands, despite the fact that accidents are quite frequent and safety standards are often inadequate.

See also  The Plymouth shooting in the United Kingdom has killed 6 people and launched a "major" emergency service response_Ambulance

You may also like

From “Città dolente” to “Lanterne rosse”: world premiere...

The leader of the Spanish popular party celebrates...

China Congratulates Cambodia on Successful National Election, Looks...

News Udinese – Zemura introduces himself: “I won’t...

Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Failed Attack, Russian...

Digital economy: when feminists worry! ~ Targeting More

mother and daughters aged 8 and 10 die,...

Japanese Writer Seiichi Morimura Passes Away at Age...

Aleksandar Rašić: Damage to orchards near Šid 15...

New single and news about Code Orange’s “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy