At least 30 people have died in a train derailment in southern Pakistan

At least 25 people died in the derailment of eight carriages of a train in southern Pakistan, in Nawabshah. The injured passengers – a hundred – were transferred to nearby hospitals. Rescue teams are still trying to free the people trapped under the train. It is not uncommon for such accidents to occur in Pakistan, as the railway system is quite old. In this case the train was traveling at normal speed, and the Ministry of Railways is investigating to establish what led to the derailment. Between 2013 and 2019 in Pakistan 150 died people in these kinds of accidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

