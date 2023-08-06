Home » Van der Poel wins the road race of the cycling world championship ahead of Van Aert and Pogacar – breaking latest news
by admin
On the streets of Glasgow Van der Poel feat, who triumphs despite the fall fifteen kilometers from the finish

As in February in cyclo-cross, Van der Poel also triumphs at the World Championships in the Glasgow road test, conditioned by bad weather, many bends (over 400) and many falls. He does it despite the fall 15 km from the finish line, from which he gets up as if nothing had happened, gaining more and more seconds on his pursuers. Behind him, completing the podium, the Belgian Van Aert and the Slovenian Pogacar.

(updating)

August 6, 2023 (change August 6, 2023 | 5:47 pm)

