Julio César Rojas, a vallenato singer involved in the case of Nicolás Petro Burgos, and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez, came out to defend himself against the accusations that the Prosecutor’s Office made against him, because according to the judicial body, Rojas was in charge of mobilizing part of the illegal money .

Through a video, the young artist maintained: “I have not lent myself to receive money, or to take money, or to give money to absolutely anyone. I have not received a call or a message that asks me or offers me to take money to someone. Added to this, the singer assured that he will be willing to submit to any “inquiry or statement.”

According to Rojas’ statements, the only approach he has had with Petro Burgos has been professionally, since he was hired to sing at two parties.

“I want them to separate me from that topic, I’m interested in being known for my music, for my partying and for the beautiful things I’ve done, not for something that I don’t even have anything to do with,” Rojas said.

The young artist’s communications team also released a statement: “Throughout my artistic career I have characterized myself by maintaining ethical and exemplary behavior, to which both my relatives and the people who have hired my services can attest. I will continue to brighten hearts through the talent that God gave me and until the day that he allows it”.

