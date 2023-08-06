First Quarterfinal Matches Announced for Women’s World Cup 2023

Title: Women’s World Cup 2023 Quarterfinals Announced with Victories from Sweden and the Netherlands

Subtitle: Spain to Face the Netherlands and Japan to Take on Sweden in Exciting Quarterfinal Matches

August 06, 2023, 09:05 a.m.

By Writing Footballred

In an exhilarating round of 16, the Netherlands emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over South Africa, securing their spot in the top eight of the Women’s World Cup 2023. Similarly, Sweden eliminated the defending champions, the United States, in a thrilling penalty shootout. These victories from the Dutch and the Swedish teams have now unveiled the first quarterfinal matchups for the highly anticipated tournament held in Australia and New Zealand.

In the first key of the table, Spain will collide with the Netherlands, while Japan will go head-to-head against Sweden in the other quarterfinal matchup. The winners of these two exhilarating matches will proceed to the semifinals, bringing them one step closer to the prestigious Women’s World Cup title.

The quarterfinals draw promises to be a spectacle for football fans worldwide. The clash between Spain, known for their impeccable technical skills, and the Netherlands, who have showcased their exceptional attacking prowess, guarantees an intense battle on August 10 at 8:00 pm (Colombian time).

Simultaneously, Japan, renowned for their disciplined gameplay, will face Sweden, a team that has proven their resilience and determination throughout the tournament. This thrilling encounter is scheduled for August 11 at 2:30 am (Colombian time).

Football enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting these quarterfinal matches, as they are bound to deliver excitement, skill, and nail-biting moments. The Women’s World Cup 2023 has reached a crucial stage, and the remaining teams will leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Women’s World Cup 2023, as the world witnesses the ultimate battle for football supremacy among the top teams.

