Meet Jonathan Suazo: 2023’s Top Emerging Jazz Artist and Master of Musical Fusion

Title: Rising Jazz Musician Jonathan Suazo Awarded Prestigious Scholarship and Recognized as Top Emerging Artist of 2023

Subtitle: Saxophonist and Composer Promotes Afro-Caribbean Project “Rican” as he Prepares for Highly Anticipated Debut Album Release

[City], [State] – Jonathan Suazo, a talented young musician of Dominican-Puerto Rican heritage, has recently been awarded a full scholarship to pursue a master’s degree at the esteemed Berklee Global Jazz Institute. Notably, he has been recognized as one of the 10 best emerging jazz artists of 2023 by The Recording Academy, further solidifying his growing presence in the music industry.

Before his remarkable achievements, Suazo had already laid a strong foundation for his musical career. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Jazz and Caribbean Music from the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music and continued to broaden his musical knowledge by earning a Master’s Degree in Contemporary Performance from the Berklee College of Music, specializing in the Global Jazz Institute program.

Apart from his educational accomplishments, Suazo has garnered recognition from prestigious organizations. The Recording Academy specifically highlighted him as one of the Top Ten Emerging Jazz Artists of 2023, while he also secured the title of Winning Artist of the 2023 Winter South Arts Jazz Road, a recipient of the Jazz Creators Fund awarded by New Music USA.

Throughout his journey, Suazo has had the privilege of being mentored by renowned musicians such as David Sanchez, Terri Lyne Carrington, Marco Pignataro, John Patitucci, Danilo Pérez, George Garzone, and Joe Lovano. Their guidance and expertise have undoubtedly shaped his exceptional talent.

Currently, Suazo is focused on promoting his latest project, an album entitled “Rican.” The project showcases a fusion of traditional rhythms from his Puerto Rican and Dominican roots, blended with a diverse range of musical influences drawn from artists like Kenny Garrett, David Sánchez, Miguel Zenón, and John Coltrane, among others.

Suazo’s musical prowess has graced various acclaimed venues, from notable festivals like Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, Martinique Jazz Fest, and Puerto Rico Heineken Jazz Fest to prestigious cultural institutions like The MFA Boston and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Additionally, he has collaborated with a remarkable list of artists including Paoli Mejías, ILé, Miguel Zenón, and Jon Secada, to name just a few.

Notably, Suazo is also a co-leader of the experimental, free improvisational group, the No Base Trio. Alongside his Afro-Caribbean project “Rican,” Suazo is currently on tour, leading up to the eagerly anticipated release of his debut album with Ropeadope Records on August 4, 2023.

Recently, Suazo had the honor of performing at an Independence Day celebration, alongside fellow Berklee student Nadia Washington. The event included the participation of the jazz group “Rhythm that unites us,” a collaborative effort between Dominican and American musicians. Both Suazo and Washington serve as faculty members at Berklee College of Music.

Among the group’s Dominican members were saxophonist Juan Alejandro Taveras Medina and pianist Leomar Cordero, both recipients of scholarships to study at Berklee. Taveras Medina was sponsored by renowned Dominican pianist Michel Camilo, while Cordero received support from Puerto Rican artist Nicky Jam.

As Jonathan Suazo continues to establish his presence in the jazz music scene, his remarkable achievements and dedication to his craft serve as an inspiration for aspiring musicians. With his exceptional talent and cross-cultural exploration, Suazo is poised to make a significant impact on the global jazz landscape in the years to come.

