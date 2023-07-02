At least two people were killed and 28 were injured in an armed attack in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, during a block party in Baltimore, a city in the US state of Maryland, there was an armed attack in which at least two people were killed. At least 28 others were injured. Local police said three are in critical condition. At the moment there is no news on who carried out the attack and what the precise dynamics were. Police received some reports of gunfire shortly after midnight, but the attacker or attackers had already left by the time they arrived at the scene. Since the beginning of 2023 in the USA there have been at least 260 mass shootings.

