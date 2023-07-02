Inter, Massimo Tarantino new youth sector manager

The streets of Inter and of Massimo Tarantino they cross again. The former defender, who boasts two appearances for the Nerazzurri in the mid-nineties, is the new director of the youth sector of the club.

The press release from Inter

Tarantino, born in 1971, grew up footballing in Cosmos Palermo, before wearing the Catania shirt and then moving to the Napoli, where he has been active since 1989 al 1996. 1996 was the year of his leap into the Nerazzurri: a transfer that crowned the dream of Tarantino, who has always been a Nerazzurri fan. The adventure is undermined, however, by a serious injury, which allows him to collect only dtwo appearances in the Italian Cup. He then moved to Bologna, where he played for five seasons, then closing his career with experiences with Como, Triestina and Pavia. Own in Pavia he began his career off the pitch of Tarantino, who becomes the sports director of the Lombard team. In 2010 the move to Bologna, in the Youth Sector, first in the role of Team Manager and then as manager of the nursery. From July 2013 to September 2019 he held the position of manager of Roma Youth Sector, together with Bruno Conti. In the 2021-2022 season he becomes director of the technical area of ​​Spal, while the last position taken before arriving at Inter was that of sporting director of Siena. Massimo Tarantino is welcomed back to the Nerazzurri by the Club and the entire Inter family, along with good luck in his important role.

Tarantino’s first words

“There is so much joy: when you join a big club like Inter you can’t help but be happy. I am excited and curious. For me it’s a second chance at the Nerazzurri: I grew up listening to Inter matches on the radio and as a player I wasn’t able to fully experience the experience. I hadn’t been able to touch that dream with my own hands, as a footballer, now a new opportunity presents itself to me. I feel the responsibility of training players but above all men: Inter has always done it, I will try to do it in the best possible way. The objectives are to train, create technical, human and economic value. Above all, I want to reward the club with my work.”

