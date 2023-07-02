More than 80 “exceptional” objects from the Bronze Age discovered in Switzerland

A team of scientists found more than 80 objects dating from the 12th and 11th centuries BC last fall at the archaeological site of Motta Vallac, in the Swiss canton of Grisons, the region’s archaeological service reported in a statement published this Sunday. Tuesday.

The objects found are mostly made of cast iron or copper, and are specifically fragments of sickles, axes, jewelry, clothing and a fragment of a saw. According to the statement, archaeologists believe the objects had been deliberately deposited, buried or hidden in the ground in a wooden box and wrapped in leather.

Objects found in the archaeological site of Motta Vallac, in the Swiss canton of Grisons.Kanton Graubünden

The discovery was described as “exceptional” and archaeologists stress that it is the “largest and most important” find ever made in Grisons. ‘The extensive scientific investigation that will now follow this find, unique in our area, will undoubtedly provide in-depth insights into the cultural, economic and landscape history of the late Bronze Age,’ said archaeologist Thomas Reitmaier.

The excavations were carried out as part of the CVMBAT project, dedicated to the study of the history of Bronze Age combat, in collaboration with specialists from the University of Basel, volunteers and the Swiss authorities. with RT

