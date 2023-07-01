At Nahel’s funeral, the anger of the other France: “Massacreted for no reason”. Macron does not go to Berlin

NANTERRE – “I saw him just before they closed the casket. Her face was relaxed, peaceful.’ Hamila walks away with her colored chador blowing in the wind, taking the descent from the morgue in Nanterre towards the center of the city. She moves quickly away from the gazes of groups of kids in overalls who, sitting on mopeds, ensure that no one – especially the press – enters the privacy of mourning Nahel’s family.

