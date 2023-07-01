Natasha Jonas: Liverpool fighter becomes two-weight world champion with TKO win against Kandi Wyatt

Briton Natasha Jonas stopped Kandi Wyatt in Manchester to win the vacant IBF welterweight title and become a two-weight world champion.

Jonas, 39, landed with ease throughout, with Canada’s Wyatt throwing little back, before the referee halted the contest in the eighth round.

The Liverpool fighter has now won 14 professional fights, with two losses and a draw.

She is also the reigning WBC, WBO and IBF light-middleweight champion.

History-maker Jonas dominates

It was a dominant performance from Jonas, but a fight she was expected to win. The fact Canadian Wyatt – who lost three of her previous four fight – was able to compete for a vacant world title irked a few fans.

But that should take nothing away from Jonas, who wins a fourth world title in as many fights.

Despite a relatively low crowd of around 8,000 in the Arena, there was plenty of support for Jonas from the travelling Liverpool fans who made the short trip down the M62.

Much to their delight, Jonas came out of the blocks quickly. A thudding left hand followed by a barrage of punches staggered Wyatt within the first minute.

Jonas adhered to her corner’s advice by slowing down the pace. With blood trickling from the away fighter’s nose, Jonas countered smartly off the backfoot, using her superior skills to outwork and out-jab Wyatt.

A clever one-two and a stiff straight right drew cheers from the crowd in the fifth, while several more punches landed cleanly in the sixth.

A frustrated and marked up Wyatt was being beaten to the punch, throwing tentative jabs. Jonas was sitting down on her punches nicely

Before the seventh Jonas’ trainer, Joe Gallagher, listed a point-by-point analysis, much like a school report, of what his fighter was doing right and wrong.

Such is the bond between Jonas and Gallagher, and testament to the fighter’s ability to listen to instruction, she landed another smart left in the eighth before referee Marcus McDonnell called time on the contest.

