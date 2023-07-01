Follower bit Monkey Zabaleta in full presentation

While she sang her song ‘La chica de la disco’, the vallenato singer Mono Zabaleta was surprised by one of her followers, who he got on the stage to bite him All over the body.

“What’s it called, I don’t know, it drives me crazy, I know, and only the i can see the weekend that your combo is going to drink”, he sang before being ‘attacked’.

In the video that has been broadcast on social networks, it is seen that the woman climbs the stage with effort. Initially he tries to kiss the singer on the neck, but then he chooses to bite him on various parts of the body, including his genitals.

Given this fact, security He takes her off the stage. The woman, not satisfied, also tries to bite the accordion player of the group.

Despite this impasse, the Zabaleta Monkey continues his show while his audience applauds him.

